The IMF said the impact on the growth of the economy due to pandemic coronavirus
The Director of the press office of the International monetary Fund Jerry rice said that because of the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 growth of the global economy this year will be lower than in 2019.
About it reports “UKRINFORM”.
“In any scenario, global growth in 2020 will fall below last year’s level, which stood at 2.9 percent,” said rice.
He noted that it is difficult to make predictions about specific indicators because of the uncertainty of the epidemic of the coronavirus.
“Of course, it depends on how you will spread will increase as the outbreak,” said rice.
He stressed that the IMF will publish exact forecasts of the company’s economy in April.
In addition, the representative of the International monetary Fund urged world leaders of advanced economies to make additional contributions to assist poorer Nations in combating coronavirus.