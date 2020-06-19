The IMF will decide on the next tranche for Ukraine in September
In September this year, the international monetary Fund will assess Ukraine’s implementation of the Stand-By program and make a decision on the second tranche. This was announced by the Director of the press office of the IMF Jerry rice.
“This program (Stand-By for Ukraine – ed.) has just begun, and it is difficult to name the date when the first viewing. But I can say that we orientirueshsya in September,” — said the IMF representative.
However, he noted that the conditions that Ukraine must fulfill to receive the next tranche referred to in the documents of the program, published in the public domain.
The Foundation’s representative also stressed that the current IMF program aimed at helping Ukraine in addressing the problems associated with the pandemic COVID-19. Another goal of the program is to create opportunities for return to economic growth after the crisis by implementing critical reforms.
At the same time Jerry rice was identified as an important factor that the IMF program allows Ukraine to obtain wider international support, including from the European Union in the framework of a new macro-financial assistance program.
As reported, the IMF on June 9 approved a new Stand-By program for Ukraine, for up to 18 months with a total funding of 5 billion U.S. dollars. Already on 12 June, Ukraine received the first tranche in the amount of 2.1 billion U.S. dollars.
telegraf.com.ua