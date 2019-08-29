The impact of climate change: which US cities will be underwater later this century
The water level in the sea rises and hurricanes become more and more strong, the effects of climate change are felt in all parts of the country. GOBankingRates examined the costs associated with climate change, analyzing 300 cities, and then analyzing the number and value of properties that have been and must be affected by climate change, as well as the total cost of this influence.
The study examines the losses in home values since 2005 and estimated the number of homes that may be under water by 2100, using these data to determine the U.S. cities that are most affected by sea level rise. Climate change is a nationwide problem, but every state and city needs to understand how much climate change will cost them in the coming years.
- Hialeah (FL)
The current average home value: $287 900
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $33 782 739
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 46%
It is projected that by the year 2100 in hialeah (Miami), under water to be at around 24 million homes. Lost cost is relatively low because of the low average price of a home, but by the next century nearly half of all homes will be under water.
- Key Largo (FL)
The current average house price: $625 000
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $159 615 296
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 61,6%
Key Largo (FL) has a relatively high average cost of the house that continues to grow in 2007, despite a few significant hurricanes. But by 2100, six of 10 houses in the area will be under water.
- Atlantic City (New Jersey)
The current average house price: $186 700
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $174 748 706
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 73,2%
Another victim of hurricane sandy — Atlantic city has an average home value that is still lower than in 2009 when it was $234 to 200, while in 2017 it rose from $161 000. It is assumed that almost three-quarters of urban homes will be under water by 2100.
- Ocean City (MD)
The current average home value: $603 000
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $28 979 850
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 63,5%
It is assumed that the aptly-named ocean city will suffer due to sea level rise. Although in many cities the percentage of homes under water is higher in ocean city by the year 2100 the number of homes underwater will exceed 21 000.
- Pembroke Pines (FL)
The current average home value: $310 200
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $4 695 281
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 48,3%
Pembroke pines has the least loss in performance in comparison with any city on the list, but this is largely due to its relatively low average house value. Just by the year 2100, according to forecasts, about 27 400 homes will be under water.
- North Wildwood (New Jersey)
The current average house price: $ 348 900
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $138 435 750
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 92.1% of
North Wildwood is one of the few cities in new Jersey in this list, which rebounded after a decline in housing prices since 2009. The median value at that time was $332 600, in 2017 it dropped to $312 600 but now is $348 900. However, one can expect a further decrease, because by the year 2100 it is expected that nine out of 10 homes will be under water.
- Boston (MA)
The current average home value: $ 600 100
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $5 714 200
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 18,2%
In Massachusetts there is only one city on this list, but Boston has the third largest total value of underwater homes in the year 2100 and is 24.6 billion dollars. By 2100, more than 20 700 homes will be under water.
- Key West (FL)
The current average home value: $ 661 400
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $133 015 501
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 83,5%
At home in Key West continue to go up, the price has been steadily increasing since 2009, despite numerous storms. However, by the beginning of the next century the vast majority of homes will be under water.
- Miramar (FL)
The current average house price: $ 312 000
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $7 694 339
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 70,3%
Miramar has a relatively low average value of the home. By the year 2100, according to estimates, about 27,000 homes will be underwater, which means the loss of value of 8.2 billion dollars.
- Avalon (NJ)
The current average house price: $ 129 200
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $165 956 129
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 87,1%
Avalon has the lowest average home value among all cities in the list, although it has grown from 80 to 900 dollars in 2009 and 96 000 dollars in 2017. It is expected that by the year 2100, nearly 90% of homes are under water.
- Naples (FL)
The current average house price: $ 324 100
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $24 662 978
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 21.3 percent
It is expected that by the year 2100 will be in Naples for more than 28 800 houses under water, which is the fourth largest figure in the list, but the number of homes that are projected to be under water, is about one in five.
- Sea Isle City (NJ)
The current average home value: $ 724 700
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $208 644 351
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 89,3%
Sea Isle city is one of the few cities in new Jersey in the list, retaining the average cost of a house, which in 2009 amounted to 631 900 USD, and in 2017 — 653 $ 500. However, nine out of ten homes by the year 2100 will be under water.
- Charleston (South Carolina)
The current average house price: $320 800
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $266 217 606
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 25,7%
It is expected that the Charleston will be the second city to reduce the cost in the next 15 years, the losses amount to another $387 305 302 by 2033. This despite the fact that by the year 2100 it is expected that only a quarter of the houses in the city will be under water.
- St Petersburg (FL)
The current average home value: $219 300
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $243 968 610
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 26,4%
It is expected that by the year 2100 in Saint Petersburg will be about 25 000 homes under water. This is slightly more than a quarter of all homes in the city.
- Miami (FL)
The current average house price: $339 700
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $125 275 830
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 30,5%
The largest city in Florida with a population of just over 6 million people, faces significant consequences of climate change. It is expected that by the year 2100 in Miami will be the third-largest number of homes under water — slightly less than 33 000, the losses amount to $ 16 billion.
- New York (NY)
The current average home value: $ 681 000
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $185 084 488
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 3,1%
Because of its dense population, new York ranks second highest total value of homes that are expected to be under water by 2100, reaching $25.7 billion of losses.
- Hollywood (FL)
The current average house price: $ 279 300
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $304 568 101
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 40,9%
The average cost of homes grew from 168 000 dollars in 2009 to 234 900 dollars in 2017, but by 2100 it is expected that the water will be about 21 000 homes.
- Fort Lauderdale (FL)
The current average house price: $ 319 300
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $193 885 367
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 56%
It is expected that in the year 2100 in Fort Lauderdale will be the largest number of houses under water — 37 411. The total cost of these houses is estimated at 20.4 billion dollars.
- Ocean City (New Jersey)
The current average home value: $ 603 000
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $530 439 399
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 79,4%
It is projected that the city will have the biggest losses in the next 15 years, losing 612 045 461 dollars in value of real estate from 2018 to 2033.
- Miami Beach (FL)
The current average home value: $ 377 600
Monetary loss on the affected objects (2005-2017): $337 167 466
The percentage of homes under water by 2100: 77,6%
It is expected that Miami beach from 2018 to 2033 will lose 377 054 546 dollars. At the same time, by 2100, only a quarter of the houses remain on the land.