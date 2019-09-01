The impact of John Travolta: Gigi Hadid has mixed Taylor swift with her double
It all happened at the afterparty music awards MTV Video Music Awards, 2019.
The most talked about epic fail this week, as actor John Travolta has made a mistake and took a transvestite artist jade Jolie for singer Taylor swift at the awards ceremony MTV VMA. But among celebrities, there is another man with poor eyesight — this time distinguished model Gigi Hadid.
A drag Queen told me that at the party after the ceremony, the statuettes, the situation repeated itself and again it took for Taylor:
During the after party Gigi Hadid continued to insist that I am Taylor swift. And this despite the fact that they are good friends and certainly know each other in person. But I make allowances for the fact that we then drank a lot, and I guess I’m more of Taylor for all of them! And honestly, that confused me, for me the biggest compliment.
Jade also shared her emotions on stage when John Travolta tried to give her an award for best video:
It was fun. Backstage we talked about what happened to Taylor, she laughed and said that once it happened, it was necessary to accept the award!
Generally the jade really can substitute in case of emergency, Taylor. See for yourself the resemblance very well, too strong.