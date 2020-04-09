The import of electricity from Russia and Belarus is limited to zero
The national Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities, adopted a resolution according to which import of electricity from Russia and Belarus are restricted to zero.
This became known during a meeting of the Commission, reports UKRINFORM.
In particular, NCACO instructed to cancel all the results of the annual auctions, which allocated bandwidth for 2020 in parts of interstate relations between Ukraine and States that are not parties to the Energy Community, and to recover the money paid for bandwidth.
Also, the Commission instructed to limit to 0 MW available bandwidth that will be offered on monthly and daily auctions in the part of interstate ties between Ukraine and States that are not parties to the Energy Community.
“In terms of the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 in States that are not parties to the Energy Community, the political risk of implementation of contractual obligations on the part of such States imposed the risk of physical capabilities to perform the relevant contractual obligations, which is associated with a sufficient number of able-bodied personnel to ensure the production and transmission of electricity”, — explained his decision in NKREKP.
The Commission considers that security of supply of electric energy in the short term, given the situation with the spread of the coronavirus, can be broken, which in turn can lead to uncontrollable consequences.
“Given the above, NEK Ukrenergo offered to take interim measures, which together will limit commercial operations of import of electric energy from States that are not parties to the Energy Community,” — added in the Commission.