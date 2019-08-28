The incident with the Russian ship in space made fun of mark fotozhabu
The network has made fun of another space accident the Russians, this time the reason for the cartoon was the unsuccessful docking of “Soyuz MS-14” robot Fedora with the International space station.
The caricature was prepared and posted on Facebook artist Sergei Elkin.
The author of beat the plot of the Soviet cartoon “Buttermilk”, where there is a cat named Matroskin and the character “uncle Fedor”. This cat was known for his homilies, and in the caricature of the author, he teaches the Russian robot how to dock. In this case the robot is depicted by a criminal with a distinctive tattoo.