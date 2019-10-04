The income of the Pension Fund grew by almost 20%
October 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
PFCs released data for the third quarter of 2019
The income of the Pension Fund of Ukraine for July-September 2019 compared to the same period last year increased by 19.2% from 85.5 billion UAH to 101,9 billion. This reports the press service of the PFC in Facebook.
According to the press-service, own revenues of PFU increased for the third quarter and by 19.7% — to UAH 49.8 billion to 59.6 billion.
At the same time, expenses from the state budget to cover the deficit of PFCs increased by 18.5% from 35.7 billion to 42.3 billion.