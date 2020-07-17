The incomes of Ukrainian tour operators for the year increased by 50%
The income of tour operators collapsed due to pandemic
President Vladimir Zelensky recently signed a law that provides assistance including tour operators.
Over the past year, travel companies of Ukraine in comparison with 2018 has increased its income by 51.8% to 31.9 billion UAH 21 billion. This was reported by the State statistics service.
In particular, revenues of tour operators in 2019 amounted to 31,16 billion UAH, travel agents – 744 million, entities engaged in tour activities — 43.7 million UAH.
Income of natural persons-entrepreneurs in the sphere of tourist activities last year compared with the period a year earlier grew by 35% to 751,5 mln UAH 556,7 million UAH.
At the same time, the number of tourist activities in 2019 than in 2018, the company grew by 1.9% to 1867.
As you know, because of the pandemic, hoteliers began to conduct free cancellation bookings, the tour operators to revise the terms of reservations and cancellations of tours and called on Ukrainians, whose visit did not take place or will not take place because of the quarantine, perform the re-booking their tours at a later period.
