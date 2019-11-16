The increase in gas tariffs in Ukraine has fun fun fotozhabu
In the network appeared the mind in explanation of the increase of gas tariffs for household consumers decision “Naftogaz-Ukraine”.
Fotozhabu published community, “the Woman and the cat” in Facebook.
So, the picture shows a cat that brought dead mice on the doorstep. The picture is signed thus:
“The cat that saw the bills and realized that was the only breadwinner in the family,” reads the caption.
Therefore, the administrators joked that in view of the tariff increase, the Ukrainians will spend most of their income to pay for communal.
Under the post page subscribers told about his impressions of the tariff increase and shared observations about their Pets.