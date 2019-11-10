The increase in pensions: in the Cabinet announced good news to the Ukrainians
In 2020 Ukrainians will receive a higher pension. Pensions to Ukrainians will be recalculated in April of the following year in accordance with the size of the index. This was announced by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova in the air of one of Ukrainian TV channels.
“The recalculation of pensions from the month of April is scheduled, we will see. The transfer from the state budget to the Pension Fund significantly increased to 173 billion. Is that the budget helps the Pension Fund,” said Markarov, adding that in addition to pensions, in 2020 the planned increase in the minimum wage.
According to the draft budget, the minimum pension in 2020 will rise from 1638 to 1769 hryvnia hryvnia. At the moment, in Ukraine the average pension is about UAH 3020. Earlier it was reported that the increase will take place in three stages: in January will recalculate the pensions of the military, and in July and December and will conduct the recalculation of the minimum pension. Indexing is planned for March 2020. According to the forecast, the increase in pension payments will occur at the level of 12-13%.