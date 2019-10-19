The increase in the cost of subway fare 1 UAH led to riots in Chile (photo…
On Friday, October 18, in the Chilean capital Santiago state of emergency was declared. The reason for this was the riots that swept the city in connection with the increase fares on the subway from 800 pesos to 830 pesos. At the current rate of price increase amounted to 1 hryvnia. Now the passenger has to pay in terms of the Ukrainian national currency hryvnia 29 of 30 cents to make one trip in the subway in Santiago.
The government’s decision has triggered an outpouring of mass discontent. Poured into the streets of thousands of protesters. It is noted that they were mostly students. Young people rushed to destroy the subway station. They broke the turnstiles and other equipment. After dark, went in the course of Molotov cocktails and smoke bombs.
The police used force. Using water cannons, tear gas and rubber batons. Chilean President Sebastian piñera approved the actions of law enforcement. In his statement, the President stressed: “Our goal is to ensure public order and security of private and public property. We will not allow violence and protect the law.”
The Minister of internal Affairs of Chile Andres Chadwick said that the government found it necessary to use the provisions of the law on state security. This means that the police, the military and other law enforcement agencies have received additional authority. Arrested for rioting face a jail term of up to 20 years.
The metro in Santiago is closed until Monday, October 21. The student Federation of Chile announced the beginning of a General student strike.
where for the fifth day is many thousands protest action of supporters of independence of Catalonia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter