The increase in utility tariffs and the retirement age in the list of IMF requirements
In the near future between Ukraine and the International monetary Fund a Memorandum was signed under which the official Kiev will have to fulfill a number of conditions for tranche of $ 5 billion.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the material edition of “Country”.
IMF officials, Ukraine filed a rather extensive list of requirements that must be met by the official Kiev to receive a new tranche. These requirements were designed back during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko.
The agreement can be signed between Ukraine and the IMF, suggests some changes in the tax policy of the country. The Cabinet is obliged to ensure increased funding for the fight against crises because of the coronavirus, and international partners countries will control the spending, including reports on public procurement.
The second measure, on compliance with which the IMF insists, is to “ensure fiscal sustainability”, fiscal policy will be gradually tightened. Revenues from the tax and customs services will maintain the state budget. With the growth of income a significant portion of the funds will be used to increase investment in infrastructure and increasing social spending. By the beginning of autumn in the framework of the fight against money laundering may be running the system for the Declaration of income. It is likely that income will be required every Ukrainian.
The Memorandum provides for the continuation of the country’s pension reform. The authorities will have to abandon the introduction of new benefits and spetsvyplatami, and the emphasis of reforms will be made to raise the retirement age.
Also the Ukrainian authorities will be obliged to lift all restrictions on growth of tariffs for heating, causing the price to pay for communal may skyrocket. With regards to gas prices, since the summer of 2020 Ukrainians can transfer to the tariffs for the industry. Against the background of rising utility tariffs, the government will develop “adequate tools for suppliers of district heating, to ensure the collection of fees from households (including through higher fines and tougher legislative)”.
In addition, the Memorandum provides for the continuation of medical reform, the reform of the education sector, involving the closure of some schools, changes in the banking sector, the adoption of the amendments to the law on the land market.