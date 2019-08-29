The increase of foreign investment in Ukraine has accelerated
For the first half of 2019, the largest volume of direct foreign investments was registered from Cyprus — almost 390 million dollars
The volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ukraine in the form of share capital on 1 July 2019 amounted to 33.7 billion dollars, which is by 0.84 billion us dollars, or 2.6%, higher than the figure at the beginning of the year. This was reported in the State statistics Committee.
Investment flows for the first half of this year amounted to $ 1.2 billion, the withdrawal 728,9 million dollars, other changes in the value of equity of non-residents — 309 million dollars, including the exchange rate difference — 520,8 million dollars.
The largest increase of FDI in January-June 2019 fixed from Cyprus — 388,8 million dollars (to 9.92 billion), the Netherlands — 295,1 million dollars (to 7.41 billion), Russia at 145.5 million dollars (to 0.74 billion) and Switzerland — 100,3 million dollars (1.65 billion dollars).
Simultaneously there was a sharp reduction of investments from Hungary — on of 250.6 million dollars (to 0.31 billion us dollars).
In terms of sectoral distribution, the largest increase in foreign investment recorded in financial and insurance activities — 318,5 million dollars, mining and processing industries, respectively 184,9 million and $ 176,4 million dollars, the wholesale and retail trade — 113,8 million dollars in real estate transactions — 122.6 million dollars, as well as professional, scientific and technical activities — $ 128.4 million.
At the same time in activities in the field of administrative and support services, there was a reduction of such investment on 270,4 million dollars.