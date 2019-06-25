The incredible benefits of garlic for health
If you consume garlic daily, the glucose level will fall to 27%.
It is known that the proximity of partners is very useful for diabetics because it is good for the heart, circulation, sleep and mood in General. However, many patients face a number of physical problems. Men often found the lack of erection.
The problem of diabetes and its consequences is very critical, so the Japanese scientists analyzed the data and found out that garlic enhances potency and combats diabetes 1 and 2 types. Conducted on mice, the study showed a decrease in glucose level by 27%. According to doctors, the healing properties of garlic is its anti-inflammatory properties that stimulate the endocrine system and hormonal control insulin levels in the blood.
In addition, Japanese scientists intend to develop based tablets of garlic, which will include a compound of vanadium and alexina component, is able to overcome the symptoms of diabetes and improve the immune system. However, before creating the tablets is still far away, so experts advised to consume the garlic raw, in the form of a seasoning or as a tincture.
In the case of the use of the latest, sugar patient 100 percent fall, and the impotence to take place. Due to the selenium and ascorbic acid, garlic improves blood circulation and strengthen the walls of blood vessels. Stagnation in the pelvic organs are the main cause of problems with potency. Garlic improves blood flow and promotes blood circulation in the problematic body.