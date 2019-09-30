The incredible story of world war II: ‘I learned that my older sister is my mother’
When albert Gilmore needed a birth certificate to get married, the woman he considered his older sister, rather reluctantly handed him the document. Revealing testimony, he understood why. It turned out that the man 21 year, he knew how the older sister was his biological mother. The father was even more amazing.
“It was not easy to accept,” recalls Gilmore. He also learned that all this time he was raised by his grandparents, BBC reports.
He began to question ruby Gilmour newfound mother — father, because the birth certificate is name was dash. What he heard in response, more than surprised him.
Albert was named after his father albert Carlow of the town of Calis, Maine, who was one of the 300 thousand U.S. troops stationed in Northern Ireland during the Second world war.
Ruby was 17 when she met a young American soldier stationed near her home in the village of Eglinton, County Londonderry.
Albert’s parents broke up in the spring of 1944, when his father was sent to Normandy to participate in the landing of allied troops in Europe.
Ruby gave birth in November and named his son in honor of his father, who she believed was killed in battle.
Albert-son, having learned a family secret, decided not to rake up the past out of respect for the families.
But almost 35 years later, in the late 1990-ies, the daughter of albert Karen cook decided to learn more about the life of his father without him know.
“Meeting with relatives is the best gift that I could have done father,” says Karen, who from an early age she knew that her grandfather was an American soldier.
She managed to find one of my aunts Alberta at the address her grandmother ruby memorized 50 years ago. Private albert Carlow wrote it on the back of a pack of cigarettes.
Albert is the son believes that the fateful events that followed, he obliged the determination of the Karen.
During a night telephone conversation with my aunt, he learned the sad news that his father was at that time already 20 years dead. But, to his joy, from the conversation it turned out that his grandmother is still alive and that he has two half-brother.
Aunt Alberta was sent a picture of his father Fax. When he saw the picture, he did not immediately believe him, so close was his father.
Albert and Karen went to America to meet with relatives, which, according to him, was like a dream come true.
“It all seemed incredible, — he recalls. — I immediately said — you’re the spitting image of his father — the habits, appearance, your whole species.”
“I had nothing to prove and explain, and so all knew who I was. I felt at home there”.
Then albert met grandma, and then went to my father’s grave.
“On the gravestone was snow and I had to smack it to see the inscription with his name. I felt at that moment as if I was removed from the stone. My life made sense again — he says. — The wait is over and I no longer had to worry about the past.”
When albert returned home, he showed ruby the picture of his father.
“He started crying, it was hard all of this is to relive, albert says. — According to her, he was well mannered and kind person, and they immediately fell in love with each other.”
How did you know albert, after the Normandy landings his father was sent to Africa, and therefore he has failed to return to Northern Ireland as he promised ruby. At the end of the war he was sent straight home to the States.
But before the end of his life he kept a coin from Northern Ireland.
According to albert, a few days before the death of his mother they had another conversation worried him.
“She squeezed my hand and said — forgive me, I know I’ve deprived you of an important part of life. And I said — you have nothing to apologize”.
Soon albert is 75 years old and he wants to tell that story, because he believes that it is not unique — such children of American soldiers in Britain were numerous, and many are difficult to talk about the past.
“All of this was hidden many years, — he says. — I never got told of this family secret. If the child was born out of wedlock, it was considered that it did not exist. Many of these people have gone through life and died, never knowing the whole truth”.
“I hope that the truth about these fates will not disappear.”