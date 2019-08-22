The Independence day and festival of cultures on Brighton beach: how to spend the weekend in the United States (23-25 August)
The last weekend of summer offers a huge number of events that may be of interest to Russian-speaking residents of the United States. This weekend, you will definitely have something to do. Take your family or friends, choose your entertainment and enjoy the last days of August.
So, in new York to mark the birthday of the famous Russian district of Brighton beach, participate in the race in embroidery, devoted to the independence Day of Ukraine, and go to the Blues festival and barbecue.
Miami also will celebrate the independence Day of Ukraine, in addition, there will be a concert of the legendary Backstreet Boys.
In Los Angeles don’t miss the exhibition dedicated to the independence Day of Ukraine, retro-rolledrom at Union Station, as well as an Evening of humor on Russian language in San Diego.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will host the California auto show, as well as the vivid festival in honor of the independence Day of Ukraine.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.