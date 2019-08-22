The independence day of Ukraine and the pride parade: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (23-25 August)
What: the California auto show
Where: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August, from 12:00
Read more: All car enthusiasts invited to Auto Show. Here are the cars, which would be James bond. Visitors will be able to test-drive supercars. The event will have interesting guests.
Auto Show will be a family event, thanks to special children’s fan zone. At the exhibition, in particular, you will see the best of BMW, Chevrolet and Jaguar.
The celebration will be attended by more than 100 classic cars. Also promise live music, food trucks, beer, and Grand fireworks at the end of the event.
Cost: From $18.
What: Fast walk on the Bay of San Francisco
Where: RocketBoat, Boarding at Pier 39, The Embarcadero at Beach Street San Francisco, CA
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August, from 12:30 to 18:30
Read more: Team RocketBoat offers residents and visitors of San Francisco to combine a 30-minute scenic walk along the Bay surrounding the city, with extreme adventure. At high speed you can ride around the Bay to see the Bay Bridge and AT&T Park, as well as feel the engine power speed boats 2800 horsepower at sharp turns. Classic rock-n-roll sounding during the whole trip, will add emotion.
Want a good to get wet during the tour you can choose seats closer to the stern of the boat. For those who want to stay more or less dry, the team recommends to sit in the middle or in front of RocketBoat.
Tours run from 12:30 to 18:30 every day.
Cost: Regular price of this tour – $27. Some sites offer significant discounts. A ticket with 50% discount, for example, can be bought here.
What: Greek festival
Where: 20104 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August, 17:00
Read more: Guests of the festival will have rich and interesting program by which one can become closer to the culture of this beautiful and ancient country.
In the program of the festival — live music, dancing, entertainment and, of course, a delicious meal of Greek cuisine.
Saganaki, kuluri, baklava, Greek sausage loukaniko, chicken souvlaki, dolma, spanakopita, tiropita – are interesting and delicious sounding names! All these dishes you can try visiting this event.
Californians impressed by the culinary masterpieces of Greek, informal atmosphere, fun music and easy-going character of the Greeks who know how to celebrate and be thankful.
Cost: Free.
That: ‘Museums for all’ in San Francisco
Where: San Francisco Bay Area
When: Saturday, August 24
More: In San Francisco launched a new program that provides free visits to local museums and cultural institutions.
Free admission to these institutions are residents receiving benefits, including medical and CalFresh.
Be sure to take a map of the recipient of the benefits (or EBT or medical ID), and proof of residency in San Francisco.
Most participating museums offer free admission, others with a significant discount.
The program is valid until September 2, 2019. Almost every fourth resident of San Francisco receives similar benefits and free admission to the museums in the programme.
What documents are suitable:
- California driver’s license or ID corresponding to the Real ID Act;
- ID-card of a resident of San Francisco;
- ID College student in San Francisco;
- Card of the visitor of the public library of San Francisco;
- The utility bill for the address in San Francisco for the last 30 days.
- Current rent receipt, lease agreement or mortgage statement.
What museums are participating:
Asian Art Museum – FREE
San Francisco Botanical Garden – FREE
California Academy of Sciences – $3*
Cartoon Museum – FREE
Conservatory of Flowers – FREE
Contemporary Jewish Museum – FREE
de Young Museum – FREE
Japanese Tea Garden – FREE
Legion of Honor – FREE
Museum of the African Diaspora – FREE
Museum of Craft and Design – FREE
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SF MoMA) – FREE
Walt Disney Family Museum – FREE
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts – FREE
See the full list of participating museums.
Cost: From $0 to $3.
What: festival of the arts Palo Alto
Where: University Avenue, Palo Alto
When: Saturday-Sunday, 24-25 August, from 10:00
Read more: festival of the arts in Palo Alto takes place every year. This time it will be attended by 300 talented artists and craftsmen whose works will be on display on University Avenue.
Last year the festival was visited by 150 000 people from all over the West coast. The festival is free and will last two days.
The exhibition Street Painting Expo again will feature the works of 60 artists who create works of art larger with the use of chalk.
You can try some gourmet food, fine wines and take part in street entertainment. Children can participate in different master-classes from Children’s art Studio.
Chamber of Commerce urges the participants of the festival to bring bags for shopping.
Cost: Free.
What: a Visit to the children’s Park Gilroy Gardens
When: Friday — Sunday, 23-25 August, from 10:00 to 17:00
Where: 3050 Hecker Pass Hwy Gilroy, CA 95020
Read more: Children’s rides, slides, swings, roundabouts, gardens of incredible beauty, of trees bizarre shapes, kids ‘ water Park, water Playground and river routes. In Gilroy Gardens, everyone will find something to do with their children.
Family theme Park enjoys great popularity, so the weekend arrives, many people.
Cost: $34-55.
The picnic with the porpoises
When: Saturday, August 24, at 10:00
Where: Marin Humane Society, 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd, Novato
Read more: If you have a living Guinea pig, it’s her day. Picnic is not for owners and for Pets — Guinea pigs.
They are waiting for treats, the opportunity to visit the vet, stylist, doctor and hairdresser, relay races and a raffle.
Also at the picnic will arrive lonely pig looking for masters.
Cost: $5.
What: Celebration of the independence Day of Ukraine
Where: Polish American Center, 2611 Mission Rd, San Antonio 78214
When: Saturday, 24 August, 15:00
Read more: the Organizers invite everyone to the celebration of the independence Day of Ukraine in 2019!
Come to the festival with the Ukrainian market, traditional food, music, performances by the Ukrainian ensemble of song and dance “charm”, with a performance by a special guest Roman Chervonogradskogo and activities for children.
You will enjoy Ukrainian cuisine and culture, dancing, singing and games.
The event will also be open place with everything needed to make traditional Ukrainian cool photo for yourself and your family.
The organizers are requested to bring a national dish for the common table.
Cost: $15 per adult, $5 per child.
What: Silicon Valley Pride
Where: Plaza de Cesar Chavez | 194 South Market St., San Jose, CA San JoseSouth Bay
When: Saturday-Sunday, 24-25 August
More info: 44th annual Silicon Valley Pride is the biggest event in the LGBT community. This annual parade and festival dedicated to the diversity of the local community and contributes to the dissemination of information and the realization that we are all different and special.
The parade will be held for two days.
List of events:
24 Aug
- 16:30-18:00: rally “and TRANS friends”
- 18:00 — 23:00: Night festival
25 Aug
- From 10:00 to 12:00: parade
- From 12:00 to 18:00: day festival
The parade along Market street from Julian street and ends at the main entrance to the festival.
The festival will favorite food trucks, entertainment and live performances.
Cost: $0-5.
What: Celebration of the independence Day of Ukraine in San Antonio
Where: St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 2504 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio 78212
When: Saturday, August 24, 16:00
Read more: Lush Banquet hall St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church is reserved for high-profile parties of the year — the celebration of the independence Day of Ukraine.
The organizers invite residents to join the annual celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day and the fifth anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian San Antonio non profit org.
Guests will receive a statement Veselka Dance Ensemble, Ukrainian traditional food competition for the most beautiful embroideries, talent shows and entertainment for children.
More information on the public events.
Cost: admission is $15 (adult), $5 (children 5-17 years).
What: Prayer for peace in Ukraine
Where: West Side Capitol, Sacramento
When: Saturday, August 24, from 18:00
Read more: Saturday, August 24, the independence Day of Ukraine, will host the pray for peace in this country (everyone waiting on the main staircase of the Capitol).
Cost: Free.
Antiques fair on Treasure Island
When: Sunday, August 25, at 10:00
Where: Avenue N & California Ave, San Francisco
Read more: The Fleet Of Treasure Island — one of the most popular flea markets in the Bay Area. It is visited by over 15,000 guests, and their products are offered by about 400 sellers.
Here you can find and products made with their hands, and paintings from family collections and vintage clothes and jewelry.
To the fun was complete, arrive at the market more than 25 food trucks, live music, children’s workshops, and for parents open bars, seasonal cocktails and local wines.
Two-day flea market held on the last weekend of each month and is located on the East side of Treasure Island.
Cost: $3.
Farmer’s market in the heart of San Francisco
When: Sunday, August 25, from 7:00
Where: United Nations Plaza along Market Street between 7th and 8th Streets above Civic Center BART Station
Read more: farmer’s market in the city center invites you for shopping all year round on Sundays and Wednesdays. Near the complex of buildings of the United Nations, regardless of weather conditions, you will have to wait for tomatoes, rolls, pasta, mandarins, honey — in short, all the riches of the local farmers.
About 30 local farmers and sellers of food products offer a wide selection of fresh produce, agricultural products, baked goods, pasta, etc.
Starting from the first day of the market, in 1981, farmers have pledged to help the citizens with fresh local products.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.