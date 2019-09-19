The Indians, forced to move because of bad water, asking for Federal assistance (PHOTOS)

The first inhabitants of the canadian North-Western part of Ontario were evacuated due to poor water quality. Now they are asking the Federal government for help.

The Indians Neskantaga living in 270 km North of thunder Bay, Ontario, were under observation due to poor water over the last 25 years, however, there has been a sharp deterioration in the quality of water is literally over the weekend after cleaning the pump out of order.

It is reported that the indigenous people asked for help from the Federal government in the evacuation. Initially, however, the Federal government turned them down, citing the fact that the pump would be quickly repaired, the local leader was preferred to evacuate the population of 250 people.

According to him, bad water is dangerous for health. So the Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and the requests of the provincial government and the Federal to help cover the cost of moving people.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has said he is very concerned about the situation, but did not say anything specific when asked about the case during the election campaign.