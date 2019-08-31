The infamous assassin of Robert Kennedy is seriously injured in the attack in prison in…
In the US 75-year-old Palestinian Serhan Serhan, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of his brother US President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy in 1968, was taken for treatment after stab wounds.
August 30 in jail in California, he was stabbed, according to TMZ.
Injured 75-year-old Serhan found the staff of the companies. He was taken from prison for treatment. According to the newspaper, he is now in stable condition. About the circumstances of the incident are not reported. An investigation has begun.
As he wrote, “the FACTS”, Robert Kennedy, who served as attorney General in the administration of his older brother, President John Kennedy decided to run for the presidency after the assassination in Dallas. The campaign began in 1968. Robert confidently won the primaries. All went to the fact that he will be the official candidate of the Democratic party. June 5, 1968 after winning the California and South Dakota, Kennedy addressed his supporters in the Ambassador hotel in Los Angeles. Then was scheduled for a press conference. To get to it, Robert had to go to another room. He decided to shorten the path and headed through the kitchen of the restaurant. Suddenly he was facing a 24-year-old immigrant from Palestine Serhan Serhan. He fired several shots at Kennedy from a revolver. Robert was taken to the hospital, where he died June 6 of wounds.
