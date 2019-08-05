The infamous XL model was a participant, “she zvazheni schaslivi”
Ending the first phase of the popular project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB). The premiere of the ninth season is scheduled for August 29 and the final will take place for the New year. Then will be known the names of the winners. In this season with its obesity fighting 18 participants — nine men and nine women. Each of them believes that overweight is the main obstacle in their way to happiness in your personal life.
In the project back leading Anita Lutsenko. The coaches of the ninth season Marina Borzhemsky and Irakli Makatsaria.
— This is one of the most interesting seasons — confessed “FACTS” Marina. — Our participants are struggling with your weight, but also private complexes. It will be a real battle.
It is known that one of the participants, was a Ukrainian Opera singer Alyona Grebenyuk. The project also returned the winner of the first season, the former hockey player Nikolay Voronov. The surprises from the most significant project of the country does not end. One of the heroines of the show was Ukrainian model XL and controversial contestant of reality “Dom-2” of Rome Pendzhiev. Rome came with a weight of 122 kg.
— My previous projects have been as entertainment, PR or earnings, said Rome. — On the project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” I’m going to be. For me it’s really important.
And one of the project members after the show, he opened a chain of gyms in his hometown.
Returning to the project Anita Lutsenko revealed the secret of how to get rid of belly fat.
