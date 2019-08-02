The infusion of lime blossom from diabetes — a great reduce sugar, even in people in old age
I’m 76, three years write a newspaper HLS, but not yet seen such a recipe. Sugar level I up to 12.
I was advised to drink the infusion of lime blossom tea instead (2 tablespoons to 2 cups of boiling water for half an hour).
For 4 days the sugar dropped to 7. Since many years regularly take lime infusion and I feel fine.
I cook and broth.
In a three-liter saucepan put 1-2 cups of lime blossom, pour hot water to the top, boil for 10 minutes. Cool. When the decoction becomes warm, filtered and bottled in plastic bottles.
Store them in the fridge and drink half a Cup when you want to quench your thirst. After drinking all the prepared broth, make a break for three weeks. Then again repeat the course.
Valuable lime
Made with lime colour drugs increase sweating and diuresis, stimulate the secretion of gastric juice, increase secretion and improve the flow of bile, anti-inflammatory and mild sedative effect.
The infusion of lime blossom (Infusum florum Tiliae) is used in febrile and catarrhal diseases (influenza, catarrh of the bronchi), inflammation of the kidneys and bladder, and when excessive nervous excitement patients young and elderly.
In folk medicine lime color used for fainting, headaches, hysteria, and epilepsy, as well as when coughing, pain in the stomach and intestinal colic.
Local infusion of lime blossom is used to rinse for inflammation of the oral mucosa and respiratory tract (stomatitis, gingivitis, tonsillitis, laryngitis), and in the form of poultices and lotions — for burns, ulcers, inflammation of hemorrhoids, rheumatic and gouty pains in the joints.
Nervous diseases take a bath of lime color.
Lime color is part of diaphoretic teas and teas to gargle, the composition of the compounds that treat diseases of the stomach, liver, intestines, kidneys and bladder, kidney disease, inflammatory diseases of female genital organs etc.
Mashed to the consistency of the test buds of lime is applied to burns, hemorrhoids and abscesses, used to compress for mastitis and gout.
Powder from the fruit stop bleeding from the nose (in supine position) and in wounds. The fruits of the basswood are edible, taste like walnuts.