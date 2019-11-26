The inhabitant of Hmelnitsky area has decorated his house with body parts BMW 5 Series
Design house today occur much more often than before. People prefer to live in a home that clearly reflects their personality. The house must do this not only inside but also outside. The same applies to those people who love cars. So what’s the perfect place for the motorist? Now is the answer!
So, originally have styled your home a local craftsman in the Khmelnitsky region. He decorated his house and garage with spare parts from BMW 5 Series models. The front part and stern of a sedan steel fittings.
As you can see in the photos, the home owner really loves the car BMW 5 E39. It turned out his design solution is very precarious. Although, perhaps, this dream of “BMW-fanatic” is just a sign that in this building is a car workshop, which specializiruetsya on the cars of this brand.
hyser.com.ua