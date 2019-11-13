The inhabitant of Nikolaev hung around the city a proposal of marriage and his beloved were married
November 13, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Unknown nikolayevets by the name of Ivan hung around town ad, which asks a girl to respond to an offer hands and hearts.
Photo from the original proposal have been actively repost in Facebook groups.
These ads nikolayevets noticed on the pillars and the Avenue of the Epiphany (October), and on prospect Mira.
However, the continuation of the story of love the young man followed the girl write in the comments that are already married.