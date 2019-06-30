The inhabitants of hot countries ideas on how to survive the heat
How to survive the African heat without harm for health, said a member of the Egyptian medical Association on Allergy and immunity Magdy Badran.
In the first place, during the day you should drink 3-5 liters of water. And need to drink regularly throughout the day. At least a SIP every 10 minutes. If the temperature exceeds the limit, you can even wrap in a wet sheet. And not to forget as often as possible take a cool shower or simply wash in cold water.
On the street it is better to appear as rarely as possible, but if you have to go, it is better to choose clothes made from natural cotton and linen fabrics. They provide natural air circulation. In addition, the garments should be light shades to reflect the sun’s rays.
“In case of unpleasant symptoms on hot days, one should immediately find a cool, air conditioned place to rest, drink plenty of clean drinking water or a special sports drink. You should avoid sweet drinks, coffee, black tea. While a glass of milk or green tea with natural mint will help to restore forces and will be useful,” says an Egyptian doctor.
Special attention should be paid to the fact that the air conditioner must cool the air below 24 degrees Celsius. Otherwise you can provoke hypothermia. If the room has no air conditioner, you need to provide air movement means at hand: to open Windows and doors, turn on the fan. And the room to remain cool, draw the curtains.
With heavy Drapes and carpets should remove from the apartment – they are real thermal batteries. Another tip from Dr. Badran is to consume foods which in Egypt is called the “water battery.”
“It’s fresh cucumbers (96% water), watermelon (90% water), zucchini and light fruit salads,” says Dr. Badran.
And, of course, in hot weather it is best to avoid fast food, fatty foods, smoked, salted and pickled foods. Because they retain water in the body.