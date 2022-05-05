The inhabitants of the Earth can observe the tail of Halley's comet with the naked eye: where to look
Are you ready to see Halley's Comet? It has not been seen in the solar system since 1986, but the tail of the famous comet, officially known as the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, left a trail of dust and debris in space that can be observed right now in the form of a meteor shower. Read more about where and how to watch this unforgettable sight, told the publication Travel And Leisure.
What is the Eta Aquarid meteor shower< /h5>
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower began on April 19th and will end by May 28th. According to the American Meteor Society, the peak was on May 5, but on May 6 the spectacle will be no less impressive and bright. hemispheres from 10 to 30. This is because they appear from the constellation of Aquarius, which is best seen from under the equator at this time of the year.
What Causes the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower
Halley's Comet is thought to be responsible for the Eta Aquarid. About nine miles (14 km) wide, it enters the inner solar system to circle the sun every 76 years or so, making it the only comet that can be seen twice with the naked eye in a single human lifetime.
< class="p1">Shooting stars are visible during the Eta Aquarids meteor shower because the Earth is moving through the comet's particle stream. They collide with our atmosphere at a speed of 40.7 miles (65.5 km) per hour, causing them to heat up. By releasing this energy, the particles light up and appear as streaks in the night sky.
When is the best time to see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower
The best time to see shooting stars from the Eta Aquarids meteor shower is in the wee hours when activity is at its peak and the sky is darkest.
Stargazers don't have to look anywhere specifically in the night sky, because shooting stars can appear anywhere, but they will appear brightest under dark rural skies and away from light pollution.
When Halley's Comet returns< /b>
Halley's Comet won't be returning to the solar system for a long time, but it's worth the wait. In 2061, it will make a loop around the Sun, approaching the Earth (albeit at a safe distance) and will become a bright object for the naked eye in the night sky.