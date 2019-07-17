The inhabitants of the Earth watched by a private Eclipse of the moon (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

On the night of July 17 in different regions of the Earth people watched the private lunar Eclipse. Its duration was 2 hours 58 minutes. Some phases of saw in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America (Southeast), South America and Antarctica.

As noted in the Moscow planetarium, Russia the Eclipse could be seen in almost all areas except the Northern and remote Eastern areas. And the best observation conditions in the Crimea and the Northern Caucasus, where the height of the moon above the horizon reached 20°. The Eclipse was well observed in the big cities, where allowed by weather conditions. In Moscow after a strong storm, the sky was overcast, and, for example, in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg weather allowed us to enjoy this rare phenomenon.

In Saint-Petersburg is a partial Eclipse of the moon was the last before a break of six years. “Next few years, or Eclipse will not be visible at all in St. Petersburg, or will not be as impressive. Now was the maximum phase – 65% of the lunar disk was closed by the earth’s shadow,” he told TASS head of the Observatory of the planetarium Maria Smirnova.

Eclipses of the Sun and moon can be observed every six months. At this time the Sun, Moon and Earth line up in one line. If in the middle is the Moon, people observe a solar Eclipse, if the Earth – moon. A lunar Eclipse occurs when the moon (in the phase of full moon) enters the cone of shadow cast by our planet. When the moon is partially immersed in the Earth’s shadow, the Eclipse is called private. When the satellite falls completely in the shadow of the planet, then there is a total lunar Eclipse. The shadow of the Moon takes on a reddish hue, which such events are also called “blood Moon”.

Past the Eclipse caused a great interest among the Russians, who share a photo of this phenomenon in social networks:

Australia:

Argentina:

Italy: