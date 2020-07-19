The inimitable gait and piercing eyes as an actor of Russian origin have conquered Hollywood
Yul Brynner (Yul Brynner, born Yuliy Borisovich Briner) is an American actor of theater and cinema. Yul was born under the name Yuliy Borisovich Briner (later surname was added the second “n”) on 11 July 1920 in Vladivostok (he later Brynner spread all about the legend that was born in the Gypsy camp on Sakhalin), according to Wikipedia.
Attentive, penetrating eyes, Eastern molding the face, thin cigar, elegantly hanging from the corner of his mouth, a dark fitted shirt, nice hat, holster on my hip. And gait, the inimitable gait, in which so many and graceful Panthers, and alien, writes “Voice of America”.
Yes, that was Chris, the leader of the “good” cowboys who set out to protect a Mexican village from the “bad” cowboys in the popular Hollywood Western “the Magnificent seven”. This pattern was introduced to the Soviet audience with the American actor Yul Brynner Ulam, making him an idol for many years.
“Villains with a heart of gold”
He began his film career in the late 1940s, playing the brutal leader of a drug in a second-rate detective, “Port of new York”. Very quickly, his unusual charisma saw leading Hollywood Studio, and he began to offer the prestigious role. He played in 47 movie roles, including the famous “Taras Bulba”, “Anastasia”, “the Brothers Karamazov”, “the Ten commandments”, “the sound and the fury”.
The shaved skull Brynner, strikingly distinguished him from other heroes macho American theater and film, debuted in the 1951 Broadway production of the musical, Rogers and Hammerstein’s “the King and I” and was extremely popular both on stage and on screen. The appearance of his characters emphasized their “otherness”, the complexity, the eccentricity of fate, and sometimes moral ambivalence. As one of his biographers, “he has always played villains with a heart of gold”.
In “Anastasia” is a powerful and visionary former General of the Boers, the owner of the Paris restaurant and one of the pillars of white emigration, dressed in a simple black Cossack uniform, with cartridge belts.
In “Taras Bulba” actor with obvious pleasure he let go of the reins, putting all his violent temperament in a colorful image of the protagonist of the film adaptation of Gogol’s story.
In the Grand kinofest “the Ten commandments” played heir of the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses is an insidious and vindictive villain, scheming against the noble and the fair of Moses.
The taming of the king
Brynner had willingly made such major Directors like Walter lang, Cecil DeMille, king Vidor, Jean Cocteau, John Sturges, Franklin Shaffner, Martin Ritt, and others.
In the political drama “Journey” of the Director Anatole Litvak, who is also hollywoodize with Russian roots, his Soviet major Surov – figure is ambiguous. He was arrogant and abrupt in dealing with people from the West, which are in his power, but capable of great feeling and sacrifice. His crush “from enemy camp” played by Deborah Kerr, with whom he a few years earlier, in 1956, played a brilliant duet in the film adaptation of the musical Comedy “the King and I”, which brought him worldwide fame and acting Oscars. And he went on stage in this performance 4625 times.
The king of Siam, as it was embodied in the movie Brynner, almost grotesque figure of a capricious Oriental despot, comical in its deep delusions and childish naivete, but also touching in his shy intention “reeducated” under the influence of an intelligent and courageous British ladies the intellectual, hired them for the education of his numerous children and wives. Historical anecdote, the underlying musical, gracefully disguises a major theme of the clash of civilizations.
But note, Brynner was not afraid to break the stereotype, and, for example, in the British Comedy of the absurd “the Magic Christian” were completely unrecognizable in the image of a drag Queen who sings at the bar and tries to charm modest visitor (starring Roman Polanski).
Branches of the family tree
In 2003, the journalist was lucky enough to speak in detail only son by Rock Brynner Yul Brynner, Professor-historian, writer, author of many books and plays including biography of his father. The son of Yul Brynner and actress Virginia Gilmore lived in USA and Switzerland. Like his great-grandfather, Jules Brynner, he is a citizen of Switzerland, along with the us. Tried a lot of lessons in life.
Rock Brynner was a guest of the Russian film week in new York in 2003, and even sang the guitar at the opening ceremony a few Gypsy songs from the repertoire of the father.
He had been in Vladivostok as a guest of honour of the international film festival Pacific Meridian. As told by Rock Brynner in Vladivostok was organized the Russian premiere of the film “the King and I”, “the Brothers Karamazov” and “Anastasia.” He managed to negotiate with the state Department that during the trip he will give several lectures on the Constitution of the United States in the far Eastern state University, which decided the question of payment of costs.
“An incredible experience, said the Rock Brynner. — This trip I’ve waited my whole life. Until his death in 1985, father was not able to visit Vladivostok”.
“My grandfather’s father, the Swiss Jules Brynner was in fact the founder of Vladivostok — said Rock. Jules was sort of a Rockefeller, the Far East at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. He came to Japan from Europe, married a Japanese woman, she bore him children. But he left the family moved to Vladivostok, and built a city and married a Buryat woman Natalia, who bore him six children. One of them is my grandfather Boris, who was an engineer and inventor. His wife Maroussia Blagovidova was the daughter of a Russian doctor. When blue was 8 years old, his family had to leave Vladivostok and move to Harbin. He grew up in China until 15 years, then when it was invaded by Japan, his family moved to Paris. In Paris it was brought up by a family of musician Gypsy Alyosha Dimitrievich. They Duo performed frequently in Parisian cabaret, playing Russian and Gypsy songs.”
“I was his best friend”
From 1971 until his death, Yul Brynner lived in Normandy, although in fact most of the time you have spent in the United States, where he toured with the theatrical production of “the King and I”.
“I have four half sisters, much younger than me — said Rock Brynner. The father considered me an extension of his soul. I was his best friend. I went through his marriages, divorces, other tests, and later he went through my marriages and divorces. His closest friend was Frank Sinatra. I grew up in the thick of the Rat Pack (“Rat pack” — a group of pop stars, including Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr.). I was their favorite rat. Yul starred in about three films a year in different countries. And we lived mostly in hotels. In the fourth and last time Yul married young Malesice, the dancer, Kathy, who took all the inheritance to themselves, pushing us children aside.”
Thanks to research Rock Brynner and far Eastern enthusiasts-researchers, today we know about Yul Brynner and his family tree a lot. But on the Internet about him continue to walk stories.
“The fact, explained the Rock, — Yul that he was a great lover to lie for effect. Therefore it is possible at times to read about the birth of Sakhalin, about the Japanese or the Mongolian mother, about his doctoral dissertation, which he defended at the Sorbonne about the knowledge of a dozen languages and things like that.”
“His real passion was water skiing,’ said Rock. — This determined the choice of housing, even during the concert tour. He said we’re going to be in Denver, and he immediately asked: there is a lake where you can water-ski?”.
Yul Brynner smoked all his life and paid for this habit of lung cancer, which struggled for two years. When he died, he was cremated, and his ashes scattered in France near the house where he lived.
Shortly before his death he agreed with the American society of struggle against cancer that will record a video message which should go on air immediately after his death. It just happened. Appeared on television to Yul Brynner and said, “Now that I’m no longer alive, please quit Smoking”.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 236
[name] => Hollywood
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => gollivud
)
Hollywood
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13546
[name] => actor
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => akter
)
актерFacebookVkontakte
bookmark