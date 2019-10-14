The initiators of the referendum in Catalonia was sentenced to real terms in a number of cities have started protesting (PHOTOS)

The Spanish Supreme court has sentenced Catalan leaders involved in the organization of the referendum on the independence of Catalonia in 2017, according to Bloomberg. The defendants have received from 9 to 13 years in prison.

Just before trial was nine. The court found the former Vice-President of the Catalan Oriola of Junkers guilty of sedition and abuse of public funds. He got 13 years in prison. The former head of the external relations Department of the regional government of Raul Romeva and his Secretary Jordi Turull filed the same charges. They were sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. Former Chairman of the Parliament of Catalonia Carme Forcadell sentenced to 11 years for sedition.

The others received shorter terms: the former leader of the Catalan National Assembly, Jordi Sanchez and the President of Omnium Cultural Association Jordi Cuixart – nine years of a colony. Three others were found guilty only of disobeying the law, they have not received prison terms, according to Reuters.

The initiator of the referendum on secession of Catalonia from Spain and the protest leader Carles Putteman, who is hiding from the Spanish court in Belgium, published a post on Twitter, where he described the outrage the convictions of his supporters.

Spanish football club “Barcelona” is also supported by Catalan politicians, saying that the resolution of the conflict in Catalonia “should be entirely from the political dialogue.” “So now, more than ever, the club asks all political leaders to lead the process of dialogue and negotiation to resolve this conflict, which also should allow to release prisoners and civil political leaders. “Barcelona” also expresses its support and solidarity to the families of those who are deprived of freedom,” – said in a statement the club, which is quoted by TASS.

After sentencing the students of the University district of Barcelona has closed one of the most important streets in the Catalan capital – Diagonal, blocked a number of streets. As informs RIA “news”, various associations urge people to take to the streets of the city. Public organization Omnium Cultural has urged people to come to her headquarters, she also convened an emergency meeting of leadership. The head of Generalitat Kim Torre requested an Amnesty for prisoners.

Public organization “Catalan civil society”, advocating for the territorial integrity of the country and observance of law in the Autonomous community urged the government of Catalonia to obey the court’s decision. They announced that they are ready to “defend in the streets and where necessary a legal state, the principle of separation of powers”.

The protest began in Girona – took to the streets students and staff of the local University, it is expected that they will go to the building representative of the government of Catalonia. In addition, it is reported that the students blocked one of the streets on the outskirts of the city. Reinforced police patrols of railway stations in Barcelona and Girona – the authorities are afraid of the ceiling rail.

The referendum on the independence of Catalonia was held in October 2017. For the separation of autonomy from Spain voted 90% came to polling stations on referendum day, or 2 020 144. The voting was 2.26 million people, or about 42% of the population of the region. However, the constitutional court of Spain, declared the vote unconstitutional, which led to mass protests across Spain.

A number of the organizers of the referendum were convicted on charges of separatism. The former head of Catalonia Carles Putteman was forced to leave the country. He fled to Belgium, then settled in Finland. 25 March 2018 fluent Spanish politician detained in Germany, where he arrived from Denmark.

In July 2018, the German court of Schleswig-Holstein allowed to give Spain Pokdemon on charges of embezzlement of state funds. At the same time, the court rejected the possibility of issuing Pokdemon on charges of sedition, which is punishable in Spain to 30 years of imprisonment. However, the Spanish Supreme court has refused to consent to the extradition of the former head of the Catalan government only on charges of embezzlement of budget funds.

Then Pujdeme returned from Germany to Brussels, where he received political asylum. He promised that he will continue to engage in political activity in order to fulfill the legitimate demands of the Catalans and will seek the release of all political prisoners in Spain.