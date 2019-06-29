The Insider, Bellingcat and the air force found out details about the third suspect in the poisoning of ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in British Salisbury – the GRU officer Denis Sergeev (also known by the name of Sergei Fedotov). He was in London at the same time as the two main suspects – Alexander Mishkin (aka “Alexander Petrov”) and Anatoly Chapiha (aka “Ruslan Bashirov”). On the basis of the billing of his phone, investigators concluded that he ran the operation from London, and constantly reported to the curator from Moscow.

According to The Insider, and Bellingcat, tickets to London Sergeev bought literally at the last moment on the evening of 1 March 2018, three days before the incident with Kripalani. On the morning of the day he had from his apartment on the street Zorge 9-second call on the office phone no one Timur Agafonov – his passport details refer to the man, which in reality does not exist.

In the evening, as suggested by journalists, Sergeyev received a confirmation about my trip to London and, as noted by the head of the investigation Bellingcat Hristo Grozev, was “feverishly” to call the travel Agency to book a ticket on the next flight. At about 20:00 near his house “Mostransagentstvo” confirmed booking tickets in the morning.

After that, Sergeev, according to the billing, checked the balance of funds in the account and connected the tariff plan that includes sending multiple files over the Internet. Departure Sergeyev in London on March 2 from Sheremetyevo was delayed for half an hour. All this time, he conducted an active correspondence in the Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp and Facebook.

The only phone number, which he always kept in touch, contrary to the Russian legislation, for several years did not have an owner and is listed in the database as unregistered. In one of the applications for the exchange of contact data, this number was listed under the name “Amir – Moscow”. All of the metadata about calls from the subscriber including the unique number to identify mobile phones (IMEI) have been removed.

In London Sergeev settled in Department at Paddington station and immediately called “Amir”. After that, he got and sent a lot of files through secure messengers – investigators believe that it was mostly from the size. Second call “Amir” Sergeev made about an hour after Chapiha and Mishkin checked into the London hotel.

June 3 after two calls from the “Amir” Sergeyev went to the area of Oxford circus, where the same day allegedly bought sneakers Mishkin and Chapiha. There are all three alleged poisoners could meet. On that day, “Petrov” and “Bocharov” went to Salisbury “to admire the spire” of the local Cathedral, in their return Sergeev twice called “Amir”.

On March 4, the day of the poisoning Skrobala, Sergeev again in the morning was associated with a single subscriber and either received or sent a file of size 8MB. At this time, Mishkin and Chapiha went back in Salisbury, this time with a “Newbie” in the perfume bottle Nina Ricci. At noon, the alleged head of the operation with a delay, arrived at Heathrow airport, risking to miss my flight back from London, but the flight was delayed. In Moscow, Sergeev landed at 21:00: as reported in the previous investigation, The Insider, and Bellingcat, he returned on a flight via Rome. After a half hour Sergeyev once again called “Amir”, and then to 4 am perusing the Internet.

From the investigation, The Insider, and Bellingcat, it follows that Sergeyev not only received calls from “Amir”, and called him myself. The BBC, in turn, writes that in London Sergeev responded to ten calls from this number, and he dialed the number only once before his departure from Paddington station, on March 4. According to sources, BBC Newsnight, Sergeev serves in the rank of major-General. In Moscow he continued to come every day to work in the office on Khoroshevskoye shosse, 76 where the headquarters of the GRU.

According to investigators, Sergeev under the pseudonym “Sergey Fedotov” been in Britain before – in 2016 and 2017. And in 2017, at the same time it was in the country and Mishkin. Presumably the arrival and formed the plan of poisoning Skripal. Earlier also it was reported that Sergeev may be associated with an attempt to poison the “new” Bulgarian businessman of Hebrew.