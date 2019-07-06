GRU officer Denis Sergeev (also known as Sergey Fedotov), who is known as the curator of the alleged poisoners of ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia before the incident in Salisbury have repeatedly visited Switzerland, and twice was there at the same time as the “Salisbury tourists” Alexander Petrov, and Ruslan Bashirov (real names respectively Denis Sergeev, Alexander and Anatoly Mishkin Chapiha). The Insider and Bellingcat found out together with the Swiss TAMedia publishing, examining billing phone Sergeeva-Fedotov.

In Switzerland Sergeeva interested in the headquarters of the international sports organizations, particularly the world anti-doping Agency WADA (in 2016 it is hacked, Switzerland considers GRU involved). In addition, the author of a book about the case Skripal, BBC journalist mark urban has written that eks-Colonel GRU met in Switzerland with representatives of local security services.

“It cannot be excluded that in Switzerland, the group Sergeyev tried to establish what kind of information Skripal reports of the Swiss secret services, and had already prepared an attack on him,” writes The Insider. Skripal was poisoned two months after the last Sergeyev’s visit to Switzerland. This last trip Sergeyev has repeatedly called up with the kind of “Amir” – with the same secret number he always kept in touch during his visit to London in March 2018, when the incident occurred in Salisbury.

According to investigators, Sergeev was in Switzerland five times. The most notable second visit took place from 29 September to 9 October 2017. 2 Oct in Lausanne he went to the side of the Federal Polytechnic school, where a number of state laboratories. 4 Oct spent a few hours in the area where the headquarters of WADA and the international court of arbitration for sport, and went into the building of the WADA.

Around the same time the Tribunal considered the appeal of the Russian jumper in height of Anne of Chicherova, devoid of medals for doping. 6 Oct Sergeev visited in Lausanne lecture former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland Susan Levin. The Insider interviewed experts claim that ex senior diplomats for intelligence of great interest.

During the third trip of Sergeeva to Switzerland 30 October – 9 November 2017 already there probably were Mishkin and Chapiha. The arrival Sergeev visited the ski area of Chamonix, and before departure from the country of the Russian Consulate or in the immediate vicinity.

The fourth time the “spy trio” visited Switzerland in December: first come, Mishkin, then Chapiha, Mishkin then flew away and on the same day arrived Sergeev. Basically, he visited the town of Cologny and Along-Bellerive, where the mansions of many wealthy people, including Russians. Sergeev met in Switzerland for New Year and returned to Russia through France.

“Petrov” and “Bocharov” in the famous interview with RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan has said that “a couple of times” there were in Switzerland, studying “the market of sports nutrition”, and met there the New year. During the fifth trip in January 2018 Sergeev often called the alleged curator from Moscow “Amir”. At that time he was not able to check into your favourite hotel in Geneva, as due to the delayed plane arrived late in the evening. After the call “Emir” Sergeev booked a new hotel in the same area.