The insider explained why Angelina Jolie doesn’t want to forgive brad pitt
After breaking up in the fall of 2016 55-year-old brad pitt and 44-year-old Angelina Jolie have never appeared before the cameras together. Now divorce the passions subsided a bit, but the actress still refuses to install with your ex-husband a friendly relationship, despite the fact that the couple has six children: 18-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old pax, 14-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Angelina lot of offense to brad… She believes that he tore apart her life and the lives of children, told reporters the insider.
Last month the actress complained about ex-wife in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. According to Hollywood stars, she is forced to live in Los Angeles, although wants to move from the United States abroad. Before the divorce, the whole family traveled a lot, which is not very liked brad.
Brad wanted to have children was stability, but Angie was a supporter of numerous crossings, Dating children from different countries, languages…— said a source close to the actress.
Insiders claim that Jolie didn’t want to marry pitt, but he pushed her to marriage.
She felt the pressure of brad in this matter. To get married again she won’t
— said one of the insiders informed.
We will remind, the stars still did not come to an agreement on some issues relating to divorce.