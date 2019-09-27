The insider said that feels Mila kunis scandal Ashton Kutcher
A candid memoir demi Moore, former wife of Ashton Kutcher, has caused a strong reaction in the Network. The actor instantly remembered all his cheating. News about how this situation relates Mila kunis, the current wife of Kutcher, was not long in coming.
Earlier stories demi Moore about the hardships of family life with Ashton Kutcher reacted to the actor himself. I think his wife Mila kunis, recently radically changed his image, willing to admit that the hype surrounding the person of her husband scared her sick.
If before Ashton Kutcher was a General favorite, and caused a storm of applause touching stories about family life, now hardly it will be called on the TV show the next batch of cute stories about his wife and children. After demi Moore said about infidelity Kutcher and that he forced her to have sex Threesome, a 41-year-old actor came under a barrage of negative comments.
This whole situation is very touched Mila kunis. An insider told HollywoodLife portal that 36-year-old actress was disgusted from the fact that demi Moore dumped the dirty linen Kutcher on public display.
According to the insider, Mila deeply upset that demi decided to tell about all this after so many years after her divorce from Ashton. Because, somehow, no longer dashing and reckless boy, as he was when he lived with Moore.
Mila considers her husband a family man, and she feels hurt that his name is now systematically trampled into the mud.
Recall that Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher married in 2015. They raise two children: a 4-year-old Wyatt Isabelle and 2-year-old Dmitry Portwood.