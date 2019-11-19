The interior, like the yacht: Mercedes rolled out the future of the “electric S-Class”
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a concept Vision EQS, which opens the head of a large electrotechno in the list of competitors which will not only Tesla. Mercedes takes the luxury, technology and power reserve with fast charging.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS is a further development of the new EQ electric family, which already includes a crossover EQC and the new van EQV. New EQS is promoting the concept of all-electric luxury vehicle. Mercedes-Benz also do not hide that intends for 20 years to come to ensure that all descending from the conveyor the car had zero emissions of CO2.
Based Vision EQS — new electric scalable platform, where you can change the wheelbase and track width, as well as all other system components, especially the battery. The door handles of the concept are missing, headlamps are embedded in the so-called “light belt” around the perimeter of the body, have two module with a holographic lens that provides an almost infinite number of variations of lighting. 229 individual LEDs in the form of a company logo form a single belt rear lights, and “grille” for the first time in the world made in the form of a matrix of 188 LED elements.
Before the salon, drew him with an eye on luxury yachts, and used in the finishing of leather and Dinamica microfiber made from recycled plastic bottles. On the ceiling — textiles, poluchennyi infused in him the share of recycled plastic waste fished out of the ocean.
In motion, concept lead two electric motors (one per axle) with a total output of 477 HP and 760 Nm, driving Vision EQS from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. range — 700 km according to the cycle WLTР, and when power charging about 350 kW charge 100-kilowatt battery to 80 % is possible in less than 20 minutes. Li-ion battery manufactured by a company Accumotive – a subsidiary of Daimler. The concept is also applied to the autopilot 3 levels.