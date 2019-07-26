The interior Ministry of Austria was declared wanted by the Russians on suspicion of working for the GRU (PHOTO)

Loading...

Austrian authorities are searching for the citizen of the Russian Federation Igor Zaitsev, who, according to them, works for Russian intelligence. This is stated in a communiqué released on Thursday by the police of Salzburg, which is quoted by “Interfax”.

The police in Salzburg said that prosecutors have ordered the arrest of 65-year-old employee of the Russian military intelligence (GRU, now also known as GU), based on European and international arrest warrants.

On the website of the Austrian Ministry of the interior wanted the Russians, is listed as Igor Egorovich birds. It is suspected that he “acted to the detriment of the Republic of Austria in favor of the Russian military intelligence GRU”. The Russian Embassy in Vienna has not yet commented on this information, reports RIA “Novosti”.

Western media reported that a warrant relates to a case that became known in the fall of 2018. Then the Austrian mass-media published the information that the former officer, nowadays the pensioner, during his service in the Austrian army about 20 years engaged in espionage in favor of Russia. It is assumed that the former officer could work with the Russian intelligence in the 1990s and continued to do so until 2018. 70-year-old suspect was detained in November 2018.

According to the Austrian newspaper Kurier, Zaitsev was born in Moscow. The Austrian authorities assume that in his case we are talking about the disclosure of military secrets and information that is state secret: in the course of the investigation it emerged that a former Austrian officer, perhaps, had a meeting with Zaitsev.

In exchange for disclosure to the Austrian officer was proposed almost 30 thousand euros in cash. In turn, the lawyer of the suspect of the Austrian officer Michael Hofer, said that his client denies involvement in espionage and have never had any contact with Zaitsev.