The interior of the new Genesis has unveiled the G80 in the photo
Photospin managed to capture the interior of the new luxury sedan the Korean brand.
G80 new Genesis will debut in the near future and before the journalists managed to photograph the new interior. The sedan received many new details that were not previously represented in the models of the brand.
So, Genesis G80 the 2020 model year will get a “puck” instead of the standard lever transmission, which probably we will also see in the first crossover premium brand. It should be noted that similar solutions we’ve seen on the Jaguar, Land Rover and Ford.
Also the sedan has a different steering design. In turn the infotainment complex is located now at the top of the instrument panel and in the style of the tablet.
