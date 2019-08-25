The interior of the new Porsche Taycan fully disclosed
Ahead of its debut at the beginning of September, Porsche has released images of the interior of the new electric vehicle, demonstrating a fully digital cockpit, which firmly takes the language of interior design company in the twenty-first century.
This does not mean that Taycan refuses the tradition of Porsche design, although the 911 has never received this amount of displays.
Pearl cab Taycan is a huge 16,8-inch curved display on the steering column. The design is, frankly, astounding.
Around the display are capacitive touch buttons that control the headlamp control function of stability, stiffness and, judging by the image, the height of the ground clearance of the car.
The huge screen also needs to be functional enough, giving the driver four separate preset modes that can be switched easily via the steering wheel.
The standard setting familiar to any Porsche enthusiast, as it mimics the layout with five disks, for decades decorating the cars. On the Central “dial” instead of tachometer has a digital speedometer power meter. Two separate “dials” are on the sides, and the farther from the center, the more important information.
To the right of the dashboard is a 10.9-inch touch screen and another screen right in front of the passenger. When these screens are turned off, they fit neatly into the dashboard. Porsche resists the temptation to set the screens in the form of tablets, which covers the automotive industry.
Both displays use an operating system different from the infotainment system, which can be found in other modern Porsche. Screen showing individual icons, allows drivers to access certain applications and place the appropriate information in the center, if the configuration of the three tiles is too great.
On the center console is a 8.4-inch screen for the main interface climate control. On the lower screen can also display the battery level when Parking and connecting.
Feedback Porsche Taycan is another virtual assistant. Just say “Hey, Porsche”, then the command in the natural language and the machine will answer.
It is expected that the functionality will be similar to systems offered by our competitors Mercedes-Benz and BMW.