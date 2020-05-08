The international football Association Board authorized the holding of five replacements
Since many national federations are currently considering the question of the resumption of competitions after the pandemic COVID-19 international football Association Board (IFAB) to protect the welfare of the players agreed to make a temporary amendment to the rules of the game, based on the proposal received from FIFA.
IFAB officially allowed to hold the matches up to 5 substitutions per team, reported on the official website of IFAB.
This temporary fix can be applied in tournaments, which are scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2020.
Rule 3 made the following temporary changes:
- Each team will be allowed to use no more than five replacements;
- To reduce the number of stops in the match, each team will have a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during a game; substitutions can also be made during the break;
- If both teams make the replacement at the same time, it is considered one of three possibilities for each team;
- Unused replacements are transferred to additional time;
- Where competition rules allow an additional substitution in extra time, each team will have one additional opportunity replacement; replacement can also be done before the start of extra time during the break of extra time.
It is noted that the decision on the application of this amendment in the rules remains with the organizer of the tournament.
Spain has done so and implemented the running of the 5 substitutions in the remaining matches of the championship in 2019/20.