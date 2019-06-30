The international volleyball Federation coarsely ribbed Hollywood actor
The international volleyball Federation decided to make fun of American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Page Six.
Recall that recently in the network appeared the frames on which Leonardo DiCaprio received the ball in the face.
“It’s not too late to give DiCaprio an invitation to the world championship? If it happened to DiCaprio, then it can happen to anyone”, — wrote the press service of the Federation on Twitter.
Ouch! Leonardo DiCaprio gets whacked in the face by a volleyball https://t.co/pVv8PUzaRc pic.twitter.com/x21uLkZn5m
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 25, 2019