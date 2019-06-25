The Internet is a hype because of old “love” of Putin

| June 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Интернете ажиотаж из-за старой «любви» Путина

In the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare photo which is “burned” his secret “love”

This was reported by “Donetsk Fascists” on his Twitter page.

“DAC and Katsap. The author of the masterpiece unknown”, — stated in the message.

The published photo, the young Putin feeds a goat in the barn. This was the reason for caustic ridicule from users of the network.

“Kabaeva it is better not to see”, “and it just can not guess where the President”, “zhivotinka in ofigevayu. She understood something”, “he married her?”, “the goat is in shock: what kind of goat you brought me?”, “the boys never give navel kiss?”, — they write.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.