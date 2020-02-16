The interview: how to prepare to get a job
The publication “Lifehacker” wrote a user manual that will help you to look competent in front of foreign HR-specialist and to make a good impression.
1. In summary, write the truth
Usually, companies require the applicant’s knowledge of English is not that then the head could boast of linguistic competence of employees. The language will need to work on. Therefore it is necessary to specify in the summary the actual level of English. So you will save yourself time and nerves, not claiming the position where you most likely will not take. Because even the most thorough preparation will not empower your language with pre-intermediate to advanced.
2. Prepare a list of questions that you can ask
Most likely, in the interview they ask you questions about the same as on the Russian-language interview because the HR scripts are quite unified. The most common of questions:
- Can you tell me a little about yourself? — Tell us a little about yourself
- How did you hear about the position? — How did you hear about the position?
- What do you know about the company? — What do you know about our company?
- Why should we hire you? — Why should we hire (that) you?
- What are your greatest professional strengths? — What qualities help you work?
- What do you consider to be your weaknesses? — What do you consider your weaknesses?
- What is your greatest professional achievement? — Tell us about the most important achievement
- Tell me about a challenge or conflict you’ve faced at work and how you dealt with it — Tell us about a challenge or conflict you faced at work and how you solved the problem
- Where do you see yourself in five years? — Where do you see yourself in five years?
- What’s your dream job? — Describe your dream job
- What other companies are you interviewing with? — You go to the interview in other company?
- Why are you leaving your current job? Why are you leaving your current job?
- Why were you fired? Why were you fired?
- What are you looking for in a new position? — What are you expecting from the new job?
- What type of work environment do you prefer? In which setting do you prefer to work?
- How would your boss and co-workers describe you? — How managers and colleagues would describe you?
3. Find out all about the company
Carefully examine the website of the company that you go for an interview. But are not limited to these. Find the informal community organization, interview, page in the Internet, information about competitors. You need to gather a lot of data, not to be trapped. At the same time the photos from the office find out how to dress for a job interview.
4. Prepare answers to anticipated questions
During the interview you don’t expect honesty, but all the same, and to openly lie is not worth it. Build the answers, based on what you want to hear. Here you’ll find the results of mini-research company. For example, in response to the question about preferred work environment you describe exactly how in this organization.
Prepare stories about their successes and failures, you finally managed to transform into victory, be facts and figures. This will make a conversation subject and not do duty words about sociability and team work that is beneficial to distinguish you from the other applicants.
5. Write down the answers
To form the text of your speech better not in the form of answers to specific questions. Make a small semantic units, which you will be able to juggle in the conversation. It will not reconcile in my head the questions and choose the appropriate meaning information.
Keep in mind a few nuances:
- Choose a simple design. All sixteen times (plus ten in the passive voice) is used only in the classroom, in schools and at receptions with the Queen, about the Queen but this is not accurate. Speaking feature short sentences and simple words without the snobbishness.
- Check your English-English dictionary of semantic accents of the words you use. For the native speakers are not all the nuances are obvious. For you neutral wording might be offensive to the interviewee.
- Don’t overuse idioms. The use of expressions clearly indicates a deeper knowledge of the language. But if it only consists of them, talking looks unnatural and even comical.
For the wording of the responses you can enter in the Google the question in English and see what options are offered specialized sites for job search. But copying them word for word still not worth it.
6. Make an outline
The answers to the questions you wrote down not for fun, they have to learn. However, to learn the text by heart is a bad idea. You will look unnatural and nervous if I forget something. So make the outline of his speech. I can write one key sentence on each block or words on which you will rely.
7. Learn the answers
String on the skeleton of the text, created using synopsis, the “meat” of the facts, events, percussive phrases. The main task is to learn to clearly and consistently tell stories, not peeping at the leaves. You should easily switch between units like the answers generated at the time of interview.
8. Practice answers out loud
Even if the sounds smooth, try saying it out loud. So you will understand that you need extra rehearsals. Attract caring friends who are ready to listen to you get off and start again. Well, if someone knows English and would ask clarifying questions in order to create conditions close to “combat”.
If in the environment there were no volunteers, use the Internet. Especially so you can communicate even with a native speaker. For the search companion use the foreign forums, Skype. Suitable even Chatroulette if you are not afraid that you have to look at other people’s genitals before the link will adequate person. Explain the task and tell us about yourself as planned. This will help to reinforce the text and provide confidence.
9. Make a dictionary
The interview will not be limited by stock issues, so it’s best to refresh your memory of key terms used in your profession. May also be useful for the following words:
- a team-player — a team player
- adaptable — adaptable
- competent — competent
- creative — creative
- dependable — reliable
- determined — determined
- enterprising — enterprising
- enthusiastic — enthusiastic
- experienced — experienced
- flexible — able to quickly adapt to circumstances
- loyal — faithful
- motivated — motivated
- problem-solver — the person who solves the problem
- reliable — reliable
- successful — a successful
- team building skills — skills of team formation
10. Grind the result
If you’ve followed the previous nine steps, you are ready to interview. But there are little things that will help you look at the interview even more compelling.
Try to avoid disturbing pauses in the conversation, until I remember the right answer. Note that all input structures, the nervous jokes and words-parasites must be in English. “I am… what’s it called? I am a JavaScript developer” is better than “I am… damn, what’s his name… I am a JavaScript developer”.
Watch out for intonation. In English sentences, expressing a confident and authoritative opinion, a formal questions and answers require a downward tone. The questions use rising tone.
Try to treat the interview like a pleasant conversation, not an exam.
This is primarily a conversation with the person you should be like. So be nice, polite, confident, competent. So you will be able to post even if your English is far from ideal.
