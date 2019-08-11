The invasion of crabs in Florida: the city was occupied by hundreds of arthropods (video)

In the United States in Stuart (Florida) on the street there were a large number of marine crabs: arthropods climb even walls of houses, which looks pretty creepy. This is reported by users in social networks.

The footage shows hundreds of crustaceans crawling through the streets and crosswalks in the direction of the ocean.

In fear, they hid in the bushes, but then again, we get out on the roadway.

The locals are recognized: the crabs were all over the city, you can see them on private territories, right on the porch of the house.

“We have lived here for several years, and this is the largest number of crabs we have ever seen” — quoted by the Daily Star Abriel Arnel.

As explained by experts, “invasion” caused by wet weather and the season of migration in crustaceans. Usually it lasts until December, but peaked in October and November, so residents are waiting for is not quite pleasant months.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the famous TV presenter Dmitry Komarov told about the trip to the island can be reached, home to Buffalo, and in the mangroves in clay swamps inhabited by large crabs. They live in burrows with a depth of one meter. To get a crab is not easy. To find it, you must lie down on his stomach in the swamp.

