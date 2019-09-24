The investigation into the murder of the Circle had lasted too long: anybody has called the possible cause
After the information that the Investigative Committee of Russia has officially solved the murder of singer Michael Krug, singer colleague in the shop, anybody decided to give his version of why the investigation lasted so long.
This writes RIA FAN.
Anybody sure that the name of the killer of the Circle for so long was not called, because nobody wanted to accuse a person without having the conclusive evidence.
“I think so. The consequence has its own rules and laws”, — said the singer.
Anybody also expressed confidence that all the fans of Michael Circle still mourn the loss.
We will remind that the attack on the house of the Circle the police officers told gang member “the Tver wolves” Alexander Ageev, who was previously sentenced to a life term for committing murders happy. According to him, the singer shot his accomplice Dmitry Veselov, who himself was killed a year after the crime.
Moreover, Ageev added that the robbery they were sent to the local crime boss, nicknamed Scrap, which is planned later to return the stolen things and start to take gigs Round the cent in his pocket. Unfortunately, the family of the singer came home early and caught the robbers. The circle died after Veselov shot him twice with a pistol.
