The investigation of the tragedy with the 737 MAX: Boeing machinations and the fate of American corporations
In the U.S. Senate opened hearings “Aviation security and the future Boeing 737 MAX”, timed to the anniversary of the crash of airplane of the airline Lion Air in Indonesia. What we found out about the machinations of Boeing during the investigation of this tragedy and about the future of the American Corporation — in the material RIA Novosti.
Machine vs human
Flight Lion Air JT 610 flew from Jakarta international airport at 6:20 29 Oct 2018. 13 minutes later the plane crashed into the sea, all 189 people on Board were killed. A year later, the senators are trying to establish that company management knew about the structural problems of the aircraft before the crash.
First of all we are talking about a computer program MCAS, which, if excessive scoring of the nose of the aircraft is automatically lowered, turning the aircraft into a dive. From the official report published by the aviation authority of Indonesia last week, that this program is a 13-minute flight spontaneously included more than 20 times. Including — two seconds after the cockpit worked warning about danger of collision with the surface. A moment later the plane at a speed of 800 kilometers per hour crashed into the water.
Less than five months later, in March, a similar accident occurred in Ethiopia. Killed 157 people.
“Although the investigation is ongoing, we know that the two disasters were accompanied by a reactivation of the software of the flight control called the MCAS,” — said General Director of Boeing Dennis Muilenburg at the Senate hearings on Tuesday.
“We made mistakes and correct them,” he added. With Aug software is updated. MCAS will be “softer and more sensitive to the actions of the pilots”.
The race for profit
However Boeing has long gone beyond software. We are talking about what is the largest American company knowingly endangered the lives of people for profit, the newspaper writes.
In 2011, the main competitor of Boeing, the European Airbus launched the Neo range of aircraft with more fuel efficient engines.
The Americans had two opportunities maintain leadership: either to take a new model from scratch, spending on the project is $ 32 billion, or equip Boeing 737 engines with a larger diameter turbine that was promised twenty percent fuel savings. Chose the second option, and in 2016 appeared 737 MAX.
However, due to the increased size of the new engines could not be established on the site of the former — they had to bring forward, securing the above. The result is pushed out of alignment and the plane began to perk up.
To correct this defect and has developed a program MCAS, which, if excessive scoring of the nose is automatically lowered. The system was very crude — are included, even when flying in normal mode. And lowered the nose of the aircraft up to four times stronger than provided for the designers. That is MCAS not leveled liner, and translates it into a dive.
Moreover, the system is designed so that it is difficult to detect: MCAS silently turn on when the computer thought that the nose is lifted too much, worked some seconds, directing the plane to the ground, and “asleep” until the following critical, in her view, mode.
The software had to be certified by the FAA, and it’s expensive and time-consuming procedure. To avoid wasting time and money, management of the Corporation simply withheld the fact of existence of this system: MCAS in the flight manual for the Boeing 737 MAX was mentioned exactly once in the list of acronyms.
So I saved again and condemned people to death: knowing about MCAS, the crew could just switch off the automatic system and continue the flight manually. But the pilots were unaware of an insidious computer program. Seeing that the nose of the plane down, not understanding why this is so, they pulled on the steering wheel, trying to overcome resistance to automation.
A few seconds MCAS disconnected, the resistance on the wheel was gone, and the plane sharply nose up, now for real. Automation again woke up, sending the plane into a nosedive. That is the picture draws the official report on the crash of Lion Air.
The main question of today U.S. lawmakers: did manual Boeing full danger of the situation with MCAS. In mid-October, The New York Times to have published the internal correspondence of employees of the company, which show that even in 2016, chief technical pilot for Boeing’s 737 MAX project mark Forkner informed the technician (his name is not called) about the “glaring” problems with the MCAS system.
“In the simulator it is rampant,” claimed Forkner.
Replying in the Senate on the question of when he learned about it, CEO Muilenburg reported: even before the collapse of the 737 MAX in Ethiopia. Than has caused a storm of indignation among lawmakers.
“After the disaster in Indonesia, the Boeing representatives came to my office and said it was the result of pilot error — resented by Senator Richard Blumenthal. — And now it turns out that those pilots had no chance. They were flying coffins, because Boeing has decided to hide information about MCAS”.
The price paid for greed
Regardless of the outcome of the Senate hearing problems Boeing will not end soon. The resumption of flights 737 MAX, is prohibited after the disaster in Ethiopia, all the time postponed. The aircraft manufacturer had hoped that the ban will not last more than three months, but now we are talking about February of next year.
Boeing pays compensation to victims of air crashes, but it’s nothing compared to the amounts that are going to demand the airline for failure to operate the aircraft. According to experts, their total losses are already close to ten billion dollars.
Meanwhile, Boeing’s finances leave much to be desired: at the end of the third quarter, revenue fell 21% (to 19.98 billion) compared to the same period last year (a 25.1 billion). Debts for the year increased by 5.5 billion, while available funds have increased by only 1.3 billion, and net cash flow went negative.
But even airlines prepared to resume flights of the 737 MAX immediately after the lifting of the ban, I seriously doubt that this can be done quickly. The reputation of the aircraft destroyed, and whether they want passengers to fly it — the big question. The largest U.S. carriers, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have already announced that it will provide customers the right to abandon the 737 MAX.
Stock analysts also do not believe that the aircraft manufacturer is capable of in the near future to solve their problems. On Monday three powerful firms with wall street have lowered forecasts on Boeing stock.
UBS experts “do not believe that after return to the market of 737 MAX will be popular with passengers.”
Bank of America Merrill Lynch points to a growing uncertainty with the timing of the return of MAX to fly.
“Key issues for investors risk management and the disclosure could negatively affect the value of Boeing stock in the foreseeable future”, — experts warn the Bank.
American Airlines flight attendants panicking
The Association of professional flight attendants (APFA) announced its fears of the launch 737 MAX, in a letter to the Director-General Boeing Dennis Muilenburg. This writes Fox News.
“28,000 flight attendants working for American Airlines, refused to Board the plane, which may be unsafe and call for the highest standards of security to prevent another tragedy,” said APFA President Lori Bassani in the letter.
A representative of Boeing said that Muilenburg received the letter and will respond.
