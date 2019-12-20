The IOC has deprived the Ukrainian gold medal Olympic games 2012
Oleksiy Torokhtiy
The international Olympic Committee (IOC) has imposed sanctions on Ukrainian weightlifter Alexey Torokhtiy.
The organization deprived the native of Donetsk, the gold medal of the Olympic games-2012 in London in the category up to 105 kg, reported on the official website of the IOC.
Torohty obliged to return received for winning the award, diploma and the icon specified in the order.
National Olympic Committee of Ukraine ensures the full implementation of this decision.
Earlier, the international weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced the disqualification of Torohty for violating anti-doping rules.
Torokhtiy was suspended from December 18, 2018 December 17, 2020.
Weightlifter was provisionally suspended from participation in the competition after checking it out doping tests in the Olympic games 2012 in London.
33-year-old athlete has been disqualified for the use of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.