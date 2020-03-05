The IOC introduced a revolutionary gender-bearers at the Olympic games
Beginning with the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo each team will be able to put two different sex-bearers for the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Olympics.
“The Olympic games in Tokyo will be the first gender-balanced Games in history with the participation of 48.8% women. The Executive Committee of the IOC decided that for the first time in the history of every team participating in the Games must submit at least one man and one woman.
In addition, we changed some rules and now the National Olympic committees will be able to submit two different floor bearers at the opening ceremony of the Games. These two decisions of the IOC wants to convey to the world that gender balance is a reality of the Olympic games”, – quotes the President of the IOC Thomas Bach official site of the IOC.
Olympic games in Tokyo will be held from 24 July to 9 August.