The IOC refused to move the Olympics-2020
The international Olympic Committee (IOC) still plans to hold Olympic games in 2020 in Tokyo at the previously planned schedule. This is stated in a communique the IOC.
“The IOC continued consultations with all stakeholders of the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020. The first took place with the International federations of Olympic summer sports. In the coming days will be followed by a meeting with the National Olympic committees (NOC), representatives of the athletes, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), other international federations (IFS) and other stakeholders,” the statement reads.
“The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020, and up to the start of the Games remains more than four months, and at this stage there is no need to take any radical decisions; and any suggestion at this point would be counterproductive.
The IOC encourages all athletes to continue training for the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020 as well as possible”, – stated in the communique.