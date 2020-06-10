The IOC will penalize athletes for genuflecting in solidarity with the movement Black Lives Matter
The players of “Borussia” and “Hertha”Express solidarity with the movement Black Lives Matter
At the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo 2021 athletes will face problems for genuflecting as a sign of solidarity with the movement Black Lives Matter (“black Life is important”) , reports The Telegraph.
The international Olympic Committee (IOC) will continue to struggle with any political actions and will penalize the athletes for such an act of racial struggle.
The key principles of the IOC formulated in January. In particular, rule 50 of the “Olympic Charter” States that “no demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted on any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.
In turn, FIFA urged the organizers of the football competitions not to punish the players for their signs of solidarity with those killed at the hands of police of African-American George Floyd. The action was supported by renewed recently in the Bundesliga.