The IRS announced the good news for taxpayers in the United States
The U.S. internal revenue service (IRS) will allow more people free to file tax returns in 2020, writes USA Today.
On Monday, the IRS made an addition to its Free File program, which is an agreement with a dozen firms involved in the preparation of taxes, including H & R Block and TurboTax parent company Intuit.
The program offers free software to prepare for the payment of taxes people in the U.S. with incomes below 69 000 dollars, or about 70 percent of the population.
Update IRS prevents registration service tax made it difficult for the users to find out whether they have the right to file their taxes for free.
An investigation by ProPublica, held in 2019, came to the conclusion that TurboTax and H & R Block deliberately excluded the free version of the registration services from Google search results.
To file your taxes this year could be simpler and this is bad news for H & R Block.
In accordance with the new reform, companies are “prohibited from engaging in any practice that would lead to that landing page Free File the participant was excluded from normal search on the Internet,” according to the IRS.
ProPublica later reported that TurboTax for 20 years doing everything to keep Americans free from filing their taxes.