The IRS has announced a schedule of inspections of businesses in 2020

The state tax service of Ukraine has announced a schedule of audits for businesses in 2020.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya”.
On the website of the tax service had a schedule of inspections, which is available in free access.
According to the plan for the next year, under the inspection of falls 4.1 thousand enterprises, which the State fiscal service has identified as risky. Of these, nearly a thousand enterprises have 3 risk of tax evasion to a high degree, almost 550 – 4 risk, and approximately 500 – 5 risk at the same level, said the Minister.
The validation criteria
1. First, is the level of taxes, if it is below the level of the industry average.
2. Secondly, the presence of relations with counterparties, which are in a state investigation, liquidation, bankruptcy, etc.
3. In the case that information on the acquisition is not confirmed.
4. If there are inconsistencies and discrepancies of the taxpayer in accordance with the system of automated tax liabilities and tax credit in the context of contractors (overstatement of the tax credit).
5. The implementation of foreign trade operations through non-residents registered in offshore zones.