The IRS improved tool for tracking payments in connection with the coronavirus: what has changed
The internal revenue Service (IRS) has expanded the possibilities of the special online app Get My Payment for the purpose of tracking payments under the Federal aid in connection with the coronavirus, says Fox Business.
The improvements that began to introduce in the penultimate week of April, adjusted a few points related online tool, which was first presented on April 15.
Changes were made in order to help millions of taxpayers in obtaining new or extended information, and to facilitate the access to add data to execute a direct cash transfer instead of paper check.
“We introduced the Get My Payment with new features that were not available in any similar program of assistance, including the ability to convey information about direct Deposit, which speeds up payments for millions of people, said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. These will help an even greater number of taxpayers. We encourage people who have not yet received the date of payment, re-use Get My Payment for the latest information.”
The initial version of the tool the IRS has been a disappointment to taxpayers, the message “payment Status is not available” in case if “the application is not your data or you are not eligible for payment”.
The error message can appear for other reasons, for example, if the IRS has not finished processing your return for the year 2019 or do you expect a direct translation, but has not filed a tax return.
Tool Get My Payment available through IRS.gov. Taxpayers need to provide some information to ascertain the status of their payment and, if necessary, to provide information about your Bank account. A copy of the latest tax return can help to speed up the process.
In accordance with the Law of the President of trump “CARES” about economic stimulus of $2 trillion, the IRS sent $1200 for those whose adjusted gross income below $75 000 and $2400 married couples jointly pay taxes and earn less than $150 000.
